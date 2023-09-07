FREE PODCAST 9/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling Roseland 6 including C4 vs. Midnight Heat TLC, Rey Horus vs. Rey Fenix, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 6 featuring a brutal TLC match for the Prestige Tag Team Titles when C4 battles Midnight Heat, plus a battle of the Reys – Fenix vs. Horus in a spectacular Lucha match, Matt Cardona vs. Breeze, an egregious example of bait and switch, and much more. For VIP listeners, they take a peek at MLW’s latest PLE, Fury Road, and review Kushida vs. Tony Deppen and Hot Sauce Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban.
