VIP AUDIO 9/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-29-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show – Matt Hardy’s final opportunity to salvage WWE singles push, comparing Bret Hart to Hardy, whether Angel will beat Cena for title, TNA, ROH, PWG (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 29, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics: The lose-lose situation for Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Masters on Raw, the only finish possible for Michaels-Masters, Matt Hardy’s final opportunity, how Matt must come across in the street fight on Raw, whether WWE has plans to utilize Matt, how Matt’s legacy stacks up against Bret Hart, why Bret Hart will be remembered as a legendary Canadian hero, why Matt Hardy’s name will be a punchline in history if he doesn’t save himself on Raw tonight, where Chris Jericho will show up next, whether Kurt Angle will defeat John Cena for the WWE Title, Vince’s obsession with sticking it to detractors, why Smackdown’s rating will fall with the move to Friday and it’s not because of the obvious reason, the Undertaker DVD, recent developments in TNA, how TNA is funded by cow manure, ROH’s weekend show including a title switch, PWG’s upcoming weekend show, and more.

