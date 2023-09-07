IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT (9/7): Lilly’s report on Alexander & PCO vs. Maclin & Bully, Rush vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT REBEL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

(1) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. DANI LUNA (w/Subculture)

Dani slammed Deonna and gave her a double sledge, followed by more offense including a sliding clothesline. Fans chanted for both wrestlers. Dani suplexed Deonna twice. They fought on the apron. Deonna drove Dani’s arm into the apron and continued her attack in the ring. Dani came back with a boot to the face and a dropkick. Dani powerbombed Deonna for a two count. Deonna booted Dani in the arm and suplexed her. Dani rolled up Deonna, but Deonna came back with more offense and locked in the armbar. Dani tapped.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really short but it served its purpose of rebuilding Deonna after losing twice to Trinity.)

-Crazzy Steve video. The lighting, music, and imagery were spooky. Steve talked about people getting what they deserve. He said he is not crazy. He said that he could see that Black Taurus was going to leave him. He said he would decimate the unholy alliance that used to be Taurus and him at their match at Victory Road. Great production and delivery. [c]

-Tommy Dreamer backstage promo. He discussed Impact 1000 and said he is putting it all on the line the night before against Kenny King at Victory Road. He talked about his father taking him to his first wrestling show at the building they would wrestle. He talked about his history in the building. He talked about his mother’s last words being that she was proud of him. Heath walked up and discouraged him from putting up his career. Heath said they love him and have faith in him. Heath urged him to rethink the decision. Dreamer said Heath was right, but it would either be the end or another chapter he gets to write.

(2) JOE HENDRY & YUYA UEMURA vs. SHERA & CHAMPAGNE SINGH

The Hendry/Yuya team is now called “JOYA”. They came to the ring to a new “JOYA” song and had synchronized dancing. Fans clapped along and waved their hands. Yuya and Singh started the match. Shera and Singh double teamed Yuya and had the advantage. Fans were solidly behind JOYA. Yuya made a comeback on Singh. Hendry made the hot tag and ran wild on Shera and Singh. Shera clotheslined Hendry. Yuya dropkicked Shera. Hendry gave Singh an airplane spin, followed by Yuya giving Singh the cutter for the pin.

WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The entrance is really entertaining and I could see the act really catching on with the fans.)

-Steve Maclin and Bully Ray backstage promo. Maclin said everything they planned and wanted is at Victory Road. Bully was hesitant. He said Maclin didn’t get it. Bully said he doesn’t want PCO; he wants Carl Oulette. He said they’ve had no success with PCO. Bully said that Maclin has it easy, but Bully has to face a monster. He told Maclin to trust him and to be a good soldier. They argued. Maclin said he will follow Bully’s lead but he will take care of himself. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. He said that Steve Maclin made a statement at Emergence. He said they would find out who was the better man at Victory Road. He said that he and PCO would make a statement tonight.

(3) SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) vs. RICH SWANN & SAMI CALLIHAN

Swann and Andrews started the match. They traded offense. Subculture double teamed Swann. Swann dropkicked Webster. Sami and Webster battled. Subculture dropkicked Sami out of the ring. Webster did a dive from the top rope to the floor on Swann and Sami. [c]

Subculture continued on offense. Sami finally made the hot tag and took on Andrews. Subculture gave Sami a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Sami fought off Subculture. Andrews gave Sami a cutter. Swann took on both members of Subculture. Sami gave Webster a piledriver. Swann gave Andrews a running cutter and followed with a splash from the top rope for the pin.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Sami Callihan in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good tag team action. Solid win for Swann & Sami. The result leads me to believe that Subculture may be taking another hiatus from Impact.)

-Gisele Shaw (with Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal) promo. Gisele said they got screwed in the battle royal. She challenged MK Ultra and said they would claim what is rightfully theirs. [c]

-Rascalz promo. Trey Miguel talked about the history of the tag team belts. The Good Hands walked in and said they deserve a shot at the titles. Zachary Wentz said they had to focus on Victory Road. Jason Hotch said maybe they could talk about it after Victory Road. Wentz told the Good Hands it would be in everyone’s best interest if the Rascalz left Victory Road with the belts.

(4) LIO RUSH vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

This was a non-title match. They used their speed to avoid each other, then Knight dropkicked Lio. Lio took his belt and walked up the ramp. Knight threw him back in the ring and hit Lio with a splash for a two count. Knight stomped Lio. Knight hit Lio with a shoulder and got another two count. They fought on the floor and Knight chopped Lio. Back in the ring, Lio chopped Knight. Knight gave Lio a series of punches. Lio raked Knight’s eyes while the referee was distracted. (At this point, the AXS TV feed had technical difficulties). [c]

Lio clotheslined Knight and got a two count. Lio sat on Knight and pulled his nose. Lio put Knight in a sleeper. Knight gave Lio a rana off the top rope. Knight clotheslined Lio twice and splashed him in the corner for a two count. Lio came back with strikes. They traded the advantage. Knight missed a crossbody block. Lio caught Knight with a spin kick. Lio connected with the Final Hour and got the pin.

WINNER: Lio Rush in 14:00.

Lio continued to punch Knight after the match and put him in the Hoverboard Lock. Kushida ran in for the save. Kushida went for the Hoverboard Lock, but Lio escaped.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent fast paced match and a good angle at the end to put heat on the the Lio vs. Kushida match at Victory Road.)

-Dirty Dango/Alpha Bravo promo. Dango talked about the 1000th Impact episode and said he hoped he wasn’t around for the 2000th show. He mentioned Abyss, Disco Inferno, and Dixie Carter. He asked if Dixie was single. He mocked Jake Something and said he is the epitome of the “Gratitude Era.” [c]

-Jordynne Grace promo video. Match footage and training clips were shown. She held up a photo of Deonna Purrazzo that had “0-4” written on it. She returns at Victory Road.

-Santino Marella was in the ring for the Knockouts title match contract signing for Victory Road. He brought out Alisha Edwards (with Eddie Edwards) and Trinity. Both wrestlers sat at the table. Alisha said she couldn’t understand Santino’s accent and she insulted the crowd. She said Trinity needs to understand her. She talked about her history in Impact and bragged about winning the battle royal. She declared that she would be the next Knockouts champion at Victory Road. Alisha signed. Trinity signed and Alisha was mad that Trinity didn’t say anything. Trinity said she was sorry but she couldn’t understand Alisha’s stupid accent.

Trinity noted that she had overlooked Alisha but she has her attention now and had earned her title shot. Trinity said she chose Impact because she know the competition would be tough. Eddie interrupted and told her not to wave the Impact banner because he and Alisha had been in Impact the longest. Alisha said Trinity was jealous because her man couldn’t be there. Trinity said that Alisha had turned her back on Impact. Alisha threw a drink in Trinity’s face. Trinity kicked Alisha in the head and punched her. They brawled. Fans chanted “Table!” Eddie held Trinity, then gave her a Blue Thunder Bomb through the table. Hannifan said “You son of a bitch!” Eddie and Alisha gloated, then Frankie Kazarian ran in for the save. Kazarian and Santino checked on Trinity. [c]