WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Viewership sharply down, comparisons to year-ago metrics in viewership and key demo, comparison to other sports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew an average of 2.094 million viewers, sharpy down from 2.443 million the prior week and below the prior ten-week average of 2.246 million viewers. It’s tied for the lowest viewership on Fox since May 5 when it drew 2.059 million. The episode featured L.A. Knight vs. Austin Theory and Jimmy Uso appearing in a storyline that led to a match against A.J. Styles in the main event.

Overall viewership is up from 2.250 million to 2.176 million over the last 13 weeks, excluding episodes that aired on FX instead of Fox.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.53 rating, down from 0.65 the prior week. The ten-week average heading into this week is 0.62.

The last 13 weeks have averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 key demo; one year ago the same 13 weeks period averaged a 0.50 rating.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew the best rating amongst all sports programming on broadcast TV and cable TV on Friday night, according to SportsTVRatings.com, although U.S. Open tennis (the men’s semifinals) outdrew Smackdown in total audience by 168,000 viewers.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/8): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Styles vs. Jimmy, Charlotte/Shotzi vs. Damage Ctrl, Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: GCW “Crushed Up” results: Vetter’s review of Jacob Fatu vs. Mance Warner, Mike Bailey vs. Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh vs. Killer Kelly, Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason