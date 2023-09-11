Matt Riddle incident at airport and his Instagram post leads to TMZ story, investigation launched

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE wrestler Matt Riddle accused airport security of sexually assaulting him in a since-deleted Instagram post this weekend. He was returning from WWE’s trip to India and, according to Ringside News, that he appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.”

On Instagram, he wrote:

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harrassed at the JFK Airport. No means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! Asshole!!! Don’t know they’re (sic) Twitter or Instagram handles, but I took pictures. Normally I’m like whatever, but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had. Thanks NYC, you’re so progressive and accepting!” (Minor grammar/formatting changes made for clarity.)

TMZ reports that local law enforcement told them that they received a call about disorderly person who was deplaning and they met him in the terminal. TMZ was told Riddle seemed apologetic in the moment and no police report was filed.

“Everyone was free to go without incident,” TMZ reported “It’s because of this that our sources say the Port Authority was shocked by Riddle’s claim as, from their view, nothing went down to warrant such an accusation.” TMZ said they are takiing the claim seriously and have launched an internal probe of the incident.

Ringside News reports that WWE is looking into the matter. PWInsider reports that Riddle isn’t expected to appear on Raw tonight or this weekend’s WWE live events where he had originally been scheduled.

Riddle has been currently part of a storyline in WWE where he’s been enthusiastically teaming with the slightly-reluctant Drew McIntyre.

