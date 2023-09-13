VIP AUDIO 9/12 – WKH – Focus On WWE: New WWE ownership becomes official, Raw draws lowest non-holiday rating ever, Stratton vs. Lynch, Drew, Riddle, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

A look at the new WWE ownership situation becoming official this week and the confusing, convoluted, complex power structure that could be an adventure in coming months.

An overview of the drop in Smackdown and Raw viewership this past week including a record-low level for Raw.

The latest on Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and C.M. Punk

Thoughts on Becky Lynch winning the NXT Title tonight from Tiffany Stratton

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO