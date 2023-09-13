VIP AUDIO 9/12 – WKH – Focus On WWE: New WWE ownership becomes official, Raw draws lowest non-holiday rating ever, Stratton vs. Lynch, Drew, Riddle, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- A look at the new WWE ownership situation becoming official this week and the confusing, convoluted, complex power structure that could be an adventure in coming months.
- An overview of the drop in Smackdown and Raw viewership this past week including a record-low level for Raw.
- The latest on Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and C.M. Punk
- Thoughts on Becky Lynch winning the NXT Title tonight from Tiffany Stratton
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply