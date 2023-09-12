VIP AUDIO 9/12 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss the go-home show featuring Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight and a contract signing, review Victory Road, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a loaded week in Impact Wrestling. The go-home TV show featured an excellent Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight match and a contract signing. They also review Victory Road, highlighted by Tommy Dreamer winning a title, a fun Trinity vs. Alisha Edwards Knockouts title match, and a hard-hitting main event between Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin. Plus, they preview the 1,000th episode of Impact TV.

