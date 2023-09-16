FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (9-13-2018) WWE’s overwhelming number of events it’s hyping, Becky anti-hero character, Samoa Joe, Reigns, NXT, Renee on commentary, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-13-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay. They discussed WWE’s overwhelming number of events they’re promoting at once, the latest on Becky Lynch’s character and whether she’s an anti-hero, whether Samoa Joe’s storytime worked, Roman Reigns’s possible WrestleMania opponents, All In and what lessons it offers the larger wrestling industry, where NXT fits into the landscape, Renee Young on commentary, Hell in a Cell speculation, and more including Mailbag questions.

