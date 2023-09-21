VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Smackdown moving from Fox to USA, WWE roster cuts, Rock on Smackdown, AEW Grand Slam III, TV reviews, UFC, New Japan, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- The new Smackdown TV rights deal moving from Fox to USA Network
- WWE’s roster cuts
- Review of WWE Smackdown including The Rock and John Cena
- Review of AEW Rampage
- Review of AEW Collision
- Review of WWE Raw
- Review of AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” including reaction to the rating and the flaw in the Sammy Guevara-Chris Jericho angle
- Review of NXT including Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio
- A look ahead of New Japan’s Road to Destruction
- A look at UFC Fight Night last weekend and a look ahead
