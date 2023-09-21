VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Smackdown moving from Fox to USA, WWE roster cuts, Rock on Smackdown, AEW Grand Slam III, TV reviews, UFC, New Japan, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new Smackdown TV rights deal moving from Fox to USA Network

WWE’s roster cuts

Review of WWE Smackdown including The Rock and John Cena

Review of AEW Rampage

Review of AEW Collision

Review of WWE Raw

Review of AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” including reaction to the rating and the flaw in the Sammy Guevara-Chris Jericho angle

Review of NXT including Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio

A look ahead of New Japan’s Road to Destruction

A look at UFC Fight Night last weekend and a look ahead

