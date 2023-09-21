News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Smackdown moving from Fox to USA, WWE roster cuts, Rock on Smackdown, AEW Grand Slam III, TV reviews, UFC, New Japan, more (132 min.)

September 21, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • The new Smackdown TV rights deal moving from Fox to USA Network
  • WWE’s roster cuts
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including The Rock and John Cena
  • Review of AEW Rampage
  • Review of AEW Collision
  • Review of WWE Raw
  • Review of AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” including reaction to the rating and the flaw in the Sammy Guevara-Chris Jericho angle
  • Review of NXT including Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio
  • A look ahead of New Japan’s Road to Destruction
  • A look at UFC Fight Night last weekend and a look ahead

