FREE PODCAST 9/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom examine WWE’s roster cuts + 5 Yrs Ago Wrestling Night in America (176 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring analysis of the most recent batch of WWE releases, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Matt Riddle.
Then we jump back five years (9-23-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast’s “Wrestling Night in America” where PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to preview the many big shows coming up for WWE by looking at what happened on the latest TV shows. They also talk about the most recent episodes of the Mae Young Classic and Impact Wrestling. They take calls on Gedo’s turn on Okada at New Japan Destruction in Kobe and what that means for Jay White, plus the new 205 Live timeslot, Toni Storm, and more.
