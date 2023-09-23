Impact Wrestling Ratings Report (9/21): Updated numbers for last four weeks including 1000th episode, total audience, demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling on Thursday night this week (9/21) drew 106,000 viewers, in line with the 107,000 they drew the previous week. It was down from the 114,000 on Sept. 7 and 134,000 on Aug 31.
In the 18-49 demo, Impact drew 17,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating, down from 19,000 the previous week. They drew 26,000 in the key demo on Aug. 31, the highest demo viewership since it drew 27,000 and a 0.02 rating on Aug. 10. A total of ten episodes this year have drawn a bigger viewership, with the peak being 40,000 on March 23 and Apr. 20.
