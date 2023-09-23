FREE PODCAST 9/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (9-20-2018) The frustrating push of Reigns and speculation on the long-term impact of All In, can Impact and ROH reach new neights (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and ProWrestling.net. They discussed the frustrating push of Roman Reigns and speculate on the long-term impact of All In. There’s also some MLW conversation and other topics. In a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss whether ROH and Impact are primed to grow and reach new heights because of All In’s success and example.

