VIP AUDIO 9/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Unforgiven with analysis of Cena vs. Angle, Flair vs. Carlito, Matt Hardy vs. Edge, Michaels vs. Masters, Flair pops Viagra before partying with women (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Unforgiven PPV from September 18, 2005.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss WWE Unforgiven in great detail starting with the John Cena vs. Kurt Angle match and working backwards through the entire show, including Ric Flair popping Viagra and partying with women in his limo after his match, Ric Flair vs. Carlito, Matt Hardy vs. Edge, Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Masters, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO