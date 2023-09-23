VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #777 (September 27, 2003): Keller rates match five stars, Powell says WWE production has grown stale, WWE Unforgiven PPV report and roundtable, Mitchell on Raven

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #777 cover-dated September 27, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg winning WWE World Titles… On Topic with Jason Powell: One state-of-the-art WWE production has grown stale… This Week with Wade Keller: Angle vs. Lesnar Iron Man match, deserving of five stars… McNeill Factor: At the Bar for Unforgiven – NFL fans meet WWE fans… Mitchell’s Memo: Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 4.5… Keller’s TNA PPV Report and staff Roundtable Reviews… Keller’s WWE Unforgiven PPV Report and staff Roundtable Reviews… End Notes with Wade Keller featuring Random Thoughts… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtrack, and more…

