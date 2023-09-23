FREE PODCAST 9/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Parks: On-site report on Cena and Becky matches after Smackdown, Cena vs. Bloodline angle, live callers, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Greg Parks from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and an on-site correspondent. First they talk about the main focus of Smackdown with John Cena, A.J. Styles, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Then they talk about how Smackdown is dealing with the lack of Roman Reigns, the Iyo Sky vs. Asuka match, the Pretty Deadly video, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory as a team, and more. They talk with an on-site correspondent about crowd reactions and post-SD matches with John Cena and Becky Lynch.

Then in a bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline from ten years ago featuring a full rundown and analysis of WWE Raw including a first-ever 11-on-3 main event featuring The Shield, RVD vs. Orton, return of Rhodes brothers, Battleground developments, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO