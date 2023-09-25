WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/22): Total viewership and key demo rating, comparison to year ago numbers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox (9/22) drew an average of 2.227 million viewers, down from 2.570 million for the episode featuring the surprise appearance of The Rock plus John Cena in The Grayson Waller Effect. The viewership is in line with the prior ten-week average of 2.201 million.

One year ago this week Smackdown drew 2.535 million and the prior ten weeks averaged 2.119 million. Smackdown over the last ten weeks this year is drawing slightly more viewers than it was last year during the same ten week period, up 33,000 overall.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.63 rating, down from 0.70 the prior week and a bit above the 0.60 average the prior ten weeks.

One year ago it drew a 0.63 rating in that demo, so the same as this past Friday. Over the prior ten weeks, it drew a 0.51, which is below the same ten week period this year of 0.60.

This week’s episode headlined with Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Title.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Impact Wrestling Ratings Report (9/21): Updated numbers for last four weeks including 1000th episode, total audience, demos

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Thoughts on latest round of WWE talent cuts

PWTORCH RATINGS DIRECTORY…

FREE WEBSITE LINK

VIP MEMBERS LINK (ad-free website)