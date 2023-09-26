FREE PODCAST 9/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Is Drew actually turning heel? Will Ripley be a babyface due to the Nia Jax feud? Can Priest accept McDonaugh? Live callers and email input (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Darrin discussing Drew McIntyre’s slow turn and even question whether he’s going to end up heel since he seems so reasonable at this point. Then they react to caller and email topics from listeners including the pace of the faction warfare, Nia Jax-Rhea Ripley, Dominik vs. Dragon Lee, the future of Imperium members, and much more.

And then in a bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline full rundown and analysis of Raw ten years ago this week (9-30-2013) including Paul Heyman’s proposal to Ryback, the Rhodes Family gets chance at regaining jobs, Daniel Bryan-Randy Orton angle at end, and more.

