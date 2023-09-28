FREE PODCAST 9/28 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (9-26-2018): Truth TV, Lana’s Milwaukee secret, Joe visits Styles’s household, Becky-Charlotte, on-site correspondent from Denver (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (9-26-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast as they break down Smackdown including Truth TV, Samoa Joe visits A.J. Styles’s household, Becky Lynch attacks Charlotte, Aiden English has a Milwaukee secret about Lana, and more with callers, an on-site correspondent, and emailers.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply