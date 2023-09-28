News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleDream preview, Adam Cole, Jade Cargill, Matt Riddle, No Mercy preview, New Japan Destruction review, TV reviews, UFC (98 min.)

September 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to how WWE has touted the Jade Cargill signing
  • What is Matt Riddle’s future?
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage’s “Grand Slam 2,” Collision, and Dynamite including the Adam Cole announcement, the Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson match, the MJF-Jay White exchange, and more
  • A preview of AEW WrestleDream
  • A review of New Japan Destruction
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Jimmy Uso, Drew McIntyre, and more.
  • Review of NXT TV and a preview of NXT No Mercy
  • A review of UFC Fight Night from last Saturday night

