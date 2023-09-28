VIP AUDIO 9/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleDream preview, Adam Cole, Jade Cargill, Matt Riddle, No Mercy preview, New Japan Destruction review, TV reviews, UFC (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reaction to how WWE has touted the Jade Cargill signing

What is Matt Riddle’s future?

Reviews of AEW Rampage’s “Grand Slam 2,” Collision, and Dynamite including the Adam Cole announcement, the Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson match, the MJF-Jay White exchange, and more

A preview of AEW WrestleDream

A review of New Japan Destruction

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Jimmy Uso, Drew McIntyre, and more.

Review of NXT TV and a preview of NXT No Mercy

A review of UFC Fight Night from last Saturday night

