FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview Adam Copeland-AEW, WWE Fastlane, Jade Cargill, WrestleDream, State of AEW, Cena, more (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: Adam Copeland (Edge) signing with AEW, a preview of WWE Fastlane, Jade Cargill hype, WrestleDream reflections, State of AEW, John Cena’s impact, Nick Wayne the next Dominik Mysterio, and more.
