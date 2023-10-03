VIP AUDIO 10/3 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss a Chris Sabin X Division title defense, another Jonathan Gresham vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey classic, Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the latest edition of Impact Wrestling TV, a show that featured a Chris Sabin X Division title defense, another Jonathan Gresham vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey classic, and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw in the main event. They also talk about a new Impact Lucha Libre event and debate about which recent wrestling cuts would be a good fit for Impact.

