VIP AUDIO 10/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Copeland in AEW, Judgment Day’s trajectory, AEW Pillars, Mox on commentary, Becky’s week, Dragunov, Collision rating (74 min.)

- Adam Copeland’s arrival in AEW and the pros and cons of different ways he can be featured
- WrestleDream analysis including top matches and the length of the show
- The Judgment Day’s trajectory including a possible Money in the Bank cash-on on Saturday
- Becky Lynch in the NXT ecosystem
- Ilya Dragunov, Carmello Hayes, Trick Williams, Bron Breaker – who’s ready for main roster
- NWA Power’s influence on today’s scene with L.A. Knight, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks
- AEW Collision viewership troubles
- AEW’s Pillars and what other wrestlers are similar today who could be the next perceived rising stars without previous big league national TV exposure
