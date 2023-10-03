News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Copeland in AEW, Judgment Day’s trajectory, AEW Pillars, Mox on commentary, Becky’s week, Dragunov, Collision rating (74 min.)

October 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Adam Copeland’s arrival in AEW and the pros and cons of different ways he can be featured
  • WrestleDream analysis including top matches and the length of the show
  • The Judgment Day’s trajectory including a possible Money in the Bank cash-on on Saturday
  • Becky Lynch in the NXT ecosystem
  • Ilya Dragunov, Carmello Hayes, Trick Williams, Bron Breaker – who’s ready for main roster
  • NWA Power’s influence on today’s scene with L.A. Knight, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks
  • AEW Collision viewership troubles
  • AEW’s Pillars and what other wrestlers are similar today who could be the next perceived rising stars without previous big league national TV exposure

