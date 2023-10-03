VIP AUDIO 10/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Copeland in AEW, Judgment Day’s trajectory, AEW Pillars, Mox on commentary, Becky’s week, Dragunov, Collision rating (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Copeland’s arrival in AEW and the pros and cons of different ways he can be featured

WrestleDream analysis including top matches and the length of the show

The Judgment Day’s trajectory including a possible Money in the Bank cash-on on Saturday

Becky Lynch in the NXT ecosystem

Ilya Dragunov, Carmello Hayes, Trick Williams, Bron Breaker – who’s ready for main roster

NWA Power’s influence on today’s scene with L.A. Knight, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks

AEW Collision viewership troubles

AEW’s Pillars and what other wrestlers are similar today who could be the next perceived rising stars without previous big league national TV exposure

