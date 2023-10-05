News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-6-2005): Ask the Editor analysis of first week of Spike/UFC/TNA vs. WWE/USA, does WWE pressure Divas to get super-skinny, what if Russo/Ferrara didn’t jump, WWE DVDs (33 min.)

October 5, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 6, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers ten questions sent in this week on a variety of subjects including:

  • Ken Kennedy’s background and how WWE found him, analysis of how UFC, WWE, and TNA should feel about the first week of the new ratings war
  • Whether WWE management pressures the Divas to get super-skinny
  • How WWE and WCW would have fared differently had Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara not jumped in 1999
  • Ideas for future WWE DVD documentaries and compilations.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

*


