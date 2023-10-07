LECLAIR’S WWE FASTLANE 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rollins vs. Nakamura, Cena & Knight vs. Bloodline, Sky vs. Flair vs. Asuka, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE FASTLANE 2023 REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-Pat McAfee narrated the show’s cold open.

-Fireworks exploded from all corners of the stage as the camera panned around the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Two Indy cars are positioned to either side of the walkway near the top of the stage. Michael Cole welcomed the audience and noted that three titles will be defended. At ringside, Cole introduced his partner, Corey Graves. He quickly turned his attention to the opening match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Following a lengthy video package hyping the match, Jey Uso was out of the curtain first to a strong reaction. Cody Rhodes followed to even bigger reaction. Cody slapped hands with Jey in the ring and post atop the turnbuckle, riling the crowd up. Damian Priest and Finn Balor entered, shrouded in darkness. Damian Priest held his Money in the Bank briefcase high above his head.

(1) FINN BALOR & DAMIAN PRIEST (c) vs. CODY RHODES & JEY USO – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match