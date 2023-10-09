VIP AUDIO 10/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-8-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, Jim Ross-Raw status, ratings panic in WWE, turmoil with Lesnar in New Japan, NWA Anniversary, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 8, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: Hot Five Stories of the Weekend include the latest ratings panic in WWE, the rumors surrounding Jim Ross and WWE Raw, an ROH feud coming to a head at TNA’s Bound for Glory, and the turmoil surrounding Brock Lesnar in New Japan. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with Samoa Joe, Kip James, Justin Credible and others in Illinois, a Florida wrestler gets a WWE developmental deal, the latest from the (final) NWA Anniversary Show and more.

