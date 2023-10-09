WWE FASTLANE KICKOFF SHOW REPORT (10/7): Booker T, Barrett, Kayla preview the event, make predictions, debate key aspects of each match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE FASTLANE KICKOFF SHOW REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2023

YOUTUBE STREAMING SERVICE

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg

Video package: Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Jackie took the time to remind everyone that in a triple threat match, Iyo Sky need not be pinned or submitted to lose her championship. Barrett said that the personal beef between Sky and Flair, and the pride of being the best Japanese wrestler between Sky and Asuka, could both play roles in tonight’s match. He added that when he fought a fellow British wrestler, he would hit them twice as hard, because if you want to be the best wrestler in the world, you first have to be the best wrestler in your country. Booker pointed out the friction between Sky and Bayley. Barrett said that when he was champion, he hated triple threat matches. He preferred singles matches where he always had the option to walk away, take the count-out, and fight another day. Peter said he felt the same way for the day he was the 24/7 champion.

Video package: Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley & Street Profits

Rey Mysterio was backstage with Santos Escobar. Escobar asked if Mysterio’s mystery third entrant is coming through tonight. Mysterio said his text was sent and viewed, but that there’s been no response. Mysterio guaranteed that he’d come through.

Byron Saxton, in a light yellow suit, was backstage with Paul Heyman. He asked how well Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa would fare against LA Knight and John Cena. Paul said Knight and Cena don’t even like each other, whereas Jimmy and Solo are brothers – hence the name Bloodline. Paul declared, “An easy victory tonight for Jimmy Uso and Solo of the Bloodline.” Byron asked what if they lose. Paul said that was a stupid question, asked by a man “dressed as a canary.” Paul got angrier, saying it makes no sense to ask what if they lose. He stormed into the Bloodline locker room while yelling about this line of questioning.

Video package: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day

Booker called Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day a “dream match.” Peter asked what it’s like to be tagging with your brother your whole life, then switching gears to team up with someone new. He added that Cody and Jey haven’t worked together, which will be a disadvantage against the established Judgment Day team. Kayla mentioned Jey turning down Judgment Day’s offer to him to join the faction.

Booker T and Wade Barrett had a sort of “commentator battle,” taking turns talking / rapping over Trick Williams’s entrance from last week’s NXT: No Mercy event. It was… strangely amusing.

Video package: John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Kayla asked who was bigger than LA Knight right now in WWE. Booker said Knight has worked his butt off to get here, and to be in there with John Cena and hold his own would be a test for Knight. Barrett pointed out that Knight and Cena are two egos who both think they are a leader, and it could be explosive in their match. Jackie said this is a huge night for the Bloodline, and that there’s no way Roman Reigns has been down with what’s been going on with his family in recent weeks.

Cathy Kelley was backstage with Damage CTRL. Sky shushed Bayley’s yapping, and said she has her own strategy and doesn’t need Bayley tonight. Sky walked off by herself, then Bayley and Dakota Kai walked after her.

Video package: Gunther

A white Chevrolet Suburban pulled into the arena, and Jade Cargill stepped out. Triple H met her in the ramp and shook her hand. Cargill was dressed to carkill.

Video package: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Barrett said this was the first time he can remember seeing a champion (Rollins) chasing a challenger (Nakamura). He added that it might be impossible for Rollins to win a Last Man Standing match with his ongoing back injury. Booker said this has been a different Nakamura.

