NXT PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches
- Carmelo Hayes with John Cena vs. Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman
- Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
- Tyler Bate & The Brawling Brutes vs. Gallus – Pub Rules Match
- Cody Rhodes to make big announcement
