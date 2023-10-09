News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 9, 2023

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches

  • Carmelo Hayes with John Cena vs. Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
  • Tyler Bate & The Brawling Brutes vs. Gallus – Pub Rules Match
  • Cody Rhodes to make big announcement

