VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #780 (October 18, 2003): Keller lists Undertaker’s 12 greatest PPV matches, Powell on Hogan-TNA deal, Raven Torch Talk pt. 6, McNeill presents best TNA BFG card possible

October 14, 2023

SUMMARY of #780 cover-dated October 18, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story previewing the WWE No Mercy PPV… The Top Five Stories includes Jeff Jarrett attacking Hulk Hogan in Japan and Hogan’s match at the Tokyo Dome… On Topic with Jason Powell: Hogan’s surprising TNA deal could further hurt his rep… This Week with Wade Keller: Undertaker’s 12 Greatest Matches (So Far)… McNeill Factor: Bound for Glory – TNA’s best potential card… Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 6: “Little did I know I’d give my right nut just to be a mid-carder”… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtrack, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

