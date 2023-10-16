VIP AUDIO 10/16 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: 500 ft view of AEW, All In thoughts, WWE/AEW TV deal dominoes, Jade to WWE, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: After a short break, the Deep Dive returns with both Rich Fann and Will Cooling. The pair discuss:

Will’s post All In thoughts on AEW, where he sees the company going, and the issues inherently with Tony being “so online”

WWE and AEW’s tv deals under the prism of WWE aggressively trying to lean into WBD

“Just Five Guys” and the failure to notice EVIL and Sanada completing each other

Jade’s arrival in WWE, and the difference in being spotlighted and being separated

