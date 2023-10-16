News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/16 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: 500 ft view of AEW, All In thoughts, WWE/AEW TV deal dominoes, Jade to WWE, more (76 min.)

October 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: After a short break, the Deep Dive returns with both Rich Fann and Will Cooling. The pair discuss:

  • Will’s post All In thoughts on AEW, where he sees the company going, and the issues inherently with Tony being “so online”
  • WWE and AEW’s tv deals under the prism of WWE aggressively trying to lean into WBD
  • “Just Five Guys” and the failure to notice EVIL and Sanada completing each other
  • Jade’s arrival in WWE, and the difference in being spotlighted and being separated

