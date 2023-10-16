News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 16, 2023

When: Monday, October 16, 2023

Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,211 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,585.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

  • Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Richochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Falls Count Anywhere Match
  • Gunther vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Intercontinental Championship

