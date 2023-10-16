WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, October 16, 2023
Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,211 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,585.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches
- Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
- Richochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Gunther vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Intercontinental Championship
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE Raw Results (10/9): Lynch vs. Rodriguez, Ivar vs. Kingston, Jax vs. Rodriguez, Fastlane fallout, Crown Jewel hype begins
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship
Leave a Reply