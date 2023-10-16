VIP AUDIO 10/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-13-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: Ross’s removal from Raw, Mike Goldberg interview reax, Lesnar-New Japan, Kennedy, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 13, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

Jim Ross’s health situation, the kind of week J.R. has had, J.R.’s contract status in WWE, why J.R.’s removal from Raw is a poor move, where to find the silver lining in J.R. moving away from television, why WWE will still retain viewers even if ratings go down, the kind of opportunities WWE has with online media, why the J.R. situation is for storyline despite representing truth, who might save J.R.’s job

Mike Goldberg’s interview, why Goldberg’s idea for synergy between WWE and UFC is mutually beneficial, why WWE would benefit tremendously from integrating a UFC approach to the pro wrestling aspect

How Ken Kennedy represents the very WWE wrestler who needs the UFC approach to be the total package

TNA Impact tapings (without spoilers!), why TNA having two distinct brands is good, why TNA having two distinct brands hurts the possibility for growth, why TNA suffers by not giving fans a distinct element of the product to look forward to 100 percent of the time

Exclusive news on Brock Lesnar’s negotiations with NJPW, where to find Brock next

Who has found success moving from OVW to WWE, ROH and PWG shows this weekend, how viewers can rename the audio update, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO