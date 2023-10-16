Michael Cole misses tonight’s episode of Raw after recently referencing how few shows he’s missed over the decades

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Michael Cole isn’t commentating on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, although it’s not due to illness, a personal emergency, travel issues, or anything else that came up at the last second. Instead, PWTorch has learned it was merely a pre-planned night off. That would hardly be news in most situations, but with WWE announcers, weeks off are rare. Cole recently noted on TV how few nights he’s missed on commentary in his decades of work with WWE.

Kevin Patrick, recently the voice of Raw play-by-play, was back with Wade Barrett on commentary. Patrick was recently moved to Smackdown in a shuffling of the announce teams, with Corey Graves also moving to Smackdown and Cole as the third member of the team. Cole and Barrett were moved to Raw.

It’ll be worth tracking if more personnel have weeks off under new ownership. Vince McMahon didn’t overtly prohibit people from taking weeks off, but he set the bar high with his own work ethic of never taking weeks off unless there was a health emergency for decades himself, so the culture of WWE under his ownership led to people feeling it would be held against them if they asked for optional time off.

