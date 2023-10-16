Mixed signals on C.M. Punk’s potential future, but WWE at this time not interested

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Since C.M. Punk was fired by AEW, there has been a semi-steady stream of cryptic hints of Punk possibly heading to WWE. PWTorch is told that as of now, WWE is not interested. We are also told that could change at any time, thus there’s some hesitation to report anything with too bold of a headline or declaration of anything definitive or permanent. That said, our sourcing indicates Punk has been recently informed by WWE that they are not interested in him at this time.

Punk, for instance, made a cryptic comment weeks ago about not being busy until a certain time period which happened to coincide with Survivor Series next month. One WWE source said it appeared Punk wanted to create media buzz about him to try to influence WWE officials into signing him.

At this time, WWE business is strong and not in need of a big signing. In fact, WWE tickets sale are so strong, they’ve cut back on comp tickets being offered to staff and VIPs at Survivor Series, according to a report today at Haus Of Wrestling.

With Punk’s reputation as a locker room malcontent who inflamed multiple controversies he was near, WWE can easily avoid the added salary and potential discontent within the locker room. Jey Uso’s storyline as being someone having trouble fitting into the Raw locker room after all of his misdeeds to various wrestlers even has some parallels to what Punk might deal with if he were to join WWE.

Multiple WWE sources, including wrestlers, have indicated to PWTorch that Punk would have to be on his best behavior and blend in and not create any waves if he were to join WWE.

Punk advocates would point out that much of what upset Punk in AEW are traits that haven’t been visible in WWE in recent years – such as wrestlers with power and influence or official titles taking passive-aggressive digs at other wrestlers. A lot of Punk’s frustrations with AEW stemmed from his belief that the company was poorly run, and that’s just not a criticism heard much about WWE these days.

If a top WWE wrestler suffered an injury and WWE was in need of an emergency replacement on a big show, it sounds as if that’s a situation where WWE might reevaluate their stance on hiring Punk. At this time, with the top wrestlers they have in place and the salary structure, adding Punk doesn’t appear to be imminent. It’s certainly possible WWE is interested in Punk, but not at this time, and see turning him down as a way to establish bargaining power later.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Emanuel behind decision to give full creative control of WWE back to Levesque and removing McMahon from that role

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: AEW lost to NXT… Now what?