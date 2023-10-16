VIP AUDIO 10/16 – The Fix Flashback (9-28-2016): Cena on Talking Smack, Cruiserweight Division, Kutcher, Corgan-NWA, BFG preview, UFC, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Sept. 28, 2016 episode covering these topics:

In-depth analysis of Raw and Smackdown covering all of the major segments on both shows including Roman Reigns vs. Rusev, Cruiserweights and T.J. Perkins, Mick Foley-Stephanie McMahon, Dolph Ziggler-Miz, A.J. Styles-Dean Ambrose, John Cena on Talking Smackdown, Cesaro & Sheamus, and more.

A preview of TNA Bound for Glory and discuss the tenuous situation with TNA’s funding and Billy Corgan’s latest statement on his hope to own the company.

A preview of ROH All-Star Extravaganza.

Thoughts on the UFC 205 line-up and press conference.

A look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night

A preview of this Saturday’s Fight Night.

