NXT HITS & MISSES (10/17): Booker T on commentary, Chase U winning a tag title shot, Jade Cargill, Tegan vs. Valkyria, Shotzi vs. Kiana James, more

HITS

Tag Team Battle Royal: Hit

The beginning was the typical ‘quick elimination’ of teams, but when it came down to the last few teams, it became more enjoyable. Los Lotharios (are they still called that?) are a team that deserves a definite push and I would’ve loved them to get the win, but…

Chase U winning a shot at the Tag Titles: Hit

Please pull the trigger on this faction and give them the gold! They continue to be major over with a gimmick that just shouldn’t work but does! Andre Chase is an under appreciated talent: he can go and make everyone he’s in the ring with shine. Duke Hudson is another guy that could be top tier. Jaycee and Thea as cheerleaders are the icing on the Chase U cake. Give them a run with the tag titles, please!

Lexis King Video: Major Hit

Like I mentioned last week, these vignettes are gold. I believe the repackaged Brian Pillman, Jr. could be a big star and these videos will help him along that path.

Melo/Trick: Hit

I love the slow burn on this tandem. WWE has been better about doing the full-on swerve turn (case in point Drew McIntyre on the main roster) and this story line is another great example. Having Trick entered into the match and then having him taken out is a great ‘who dunnit’, especially with the logic the heels used during their promo, making Melo seem like he could be the guy whose jealousy is taking control of him. I personally wouldn’t mind a Melo turn, as I think he oozes more credibility as a heel.

Jade Cargill: Hit

Anytime she is featured in a segment makes her star shine brighter. I think she is fire.

Tegan Nox vs. Lyra Valkyria: Minor Hit:

The match was fine, but no matter how high WWE (and myself) are on Lyra, she hasn’t connected with the fans. I think she’d have more to gain from winning a Championship from an established heel, ratcher than a very over Becky Lynch. If you want people to like her and embrace her, I don’t think that will work will against one of the most popular starts in the business.

Breakout Stars videos: Hit

I won’t comment on the quality of the matches, as they are going to be a little rough, based on the talent being green, but these videos help establish their personalities. If you’re an old timer like me, you remember the WWE(F) doing these all the time prior to a new wrestler appearing and it always helped build up anticipation.

Noam Dar: Hit

Even as just a voice on the phone, this guy is magical (“don’t go to the light”). He’s brilliant!

Baron Corbin vs. Dijak vs. Carmello Hayes: Hit

Although I’m not sure I want to see Ilja vs. Melo again so soon, the overall quality of the match was great. All I can hope is that another loss to Ilja continues Melo not only down the path to a heel turn, but a move to the main roster.

MISSES

Shotzi vs. Kiana James: Minor Miss

Although I like both competitors here, the match just didn’t click with me. The convoluted ending was a bit much. I know it was basically a continuation of the Perez/James feud, but I think that could have been just as easily accomplished with videos, like with the Davenport/Dolin feid

Booker T on Commentary: Miss

I just can’t. Oh, how I’ve tried, but I can’t. As a performer, I was always a big fan of Booker, but his repeated ‘catch phrases’ and his ridiculous ad-libs during Trick’s entrance just make me want to mute the volume. Some of his normal commentary makes for wonderful fodder for Vic Joseph, like Booker picking each Break Out Star to win, but overall it’s just tough for me to handle.

