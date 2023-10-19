VIP AUDIO 10/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-18-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week on Austin, Foley, Batista’s latest interview in UK, Nigel vs. Abyss, Listener Mail, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 18, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week including the returns of Steve Austin and Mick Foley, Dave Batista’s latest interview in a UK tabloid, and Smackdown’s awful Friday ratings. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with Nigel McGuinness vs. Abyss, thoughts on which former WWE titleholder could show up next in Ring of Honor, Listener Mail on TNA, ROH, and non-wrestling topics, plus a new Question of the Week on WWE’s Raw webcasts.

