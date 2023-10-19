FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-15-2013) Goldust & Cody Rhodes win WWE Tag Titles, Big Show stealing spotlight from Bryan, did Shawn Michaels help sell HIAC main event, live callers (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-15-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell tackle these topics: Examining what it means that Goldust & Cody Rhodes won tag titles, is Big Show stealing spotlight from Bryan, did Shawn Michaels help sell HIAC main event, and much more with live callers and email questions on the live show and VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply