AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/18): Big rebound in viewership back on Wednesday for show with Sting announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode (10/18) of AEW Dynamite on TBS rebounded to an average of 901,000 viewers, up from 609,000 last week when it was bumped to Tuesday night up against NXT. It was the most viewers Dynamite drew since Sept. 20 and only the second time it topped 900,000 viewers since mid-July.

The last ten weeks Dynamite has averaged 854,000 viewers. One year ago, the same ten-week period averaged 1.00 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.31 rating last night, up from 0.26 last week. It’s drawn a 0.30 or higher demo rating seven of the last ten weeks.

The last ten weeks it’s averaged a 0.31 rating. Last year during the same ten weeks, it averaged 0.34.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/18): Focus on MJF’s title, Acclaimed-MJF nonsense, Nick Wayne, Omega vs. Fletcher, Copeland interview, Cole-Strong nonsense

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite results (10/18): Powell’s live review of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Sting, Jim Ross interviews Nick Wayne and his mom