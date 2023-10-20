AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023
Where: Memphis, Tenn. at FedExForum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,344 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,128
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta – AEW World Tag Team Championship
- The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker
- Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
- Miro vs. Action Andretti
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett
