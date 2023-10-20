AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Where: Memphis, Tenn. at FedExForum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,344 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,128

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta – AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Miro vs. Action Andretti

Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/14): Zilem’s report on Copeland-Christian exchange, Christian vs. Danielson for TNT Title, Statlander vs. Skye Blue for TBS Title, Juice speaks about MJF

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision rating for Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Title