AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/14): Keller’s report on Kingston vs. Jarrett, Miro vs. Andretti, Statlander vs. Willow, Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Garcia & Parker & Menard

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2023

MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness



[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision opening theme aired to “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.” Tony Schaivone introduced the show and noted Battle of the Belts would follow immediately afterward. (Note: If you’re listening live to our post-show, we’re going live with our stream right after Collision and “live watching” Battle of the Belts during our podcast with live callers.)

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO

The bell rang four minutes into the hour. A “This is awesome!” chant began right after the bell. Kelly said fans know what they’re about to see. It sounded like a small crowd, and it is. WrestleTix earlier today estimated there were around 2,500 tickets distributed in this 19,000 seat venue. At 7:00 Danielson reversed Andrade into a ringpost and then hit the Busaiku Knee off the ring apron. He sat and smiled as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/cc]

They fought back and forth after the break. Danielson eventually climbed to the top rope and landed a shotgun dropkick. He kipped up and played to the crowd. Danielson set up a suplex off the top rope, but Andrade countered and double-stomped Danielson and then hit running knees for a near fall. Danielson came back and stomped away at Andrade and then went for a LaBell Lock. Andrade escaped and applied a figure-four mid-ring. He began to bridge into a Figure-Eight, but Danielson scooted to the bottom rope to force a break.

They stood and exchanged chops and kicks. They did a weird spot where Andrade came up short on a kick and then Andrade landed a spinning elbow. It felt a little off. Andrade avoided a Busaiku Knee and then rolled up Danielson. They reversed each other a couple times and Danielson eventually scored a three count with a leverage pin.

WINNER: Danielson in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, of course, and the crowd seemed to appreciate it start to finish. There was no context before the match, so the market for that match was purely fans who want to see a good 20 minute match without any framing to get them emotionally invested otherwise. That’s needlessly limiting the audience to not have some framing of it with promos and introducing the stakes. It’s disappointing to see the opening soundbites from wrestlers in the key matches is missing for the second straight week.)

-As Danielson celebrated, the lights went out. Then they came back on and Malakai Black surprised Danielson with his signature kick. The lights went out again and then Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli were in the ring by Danielson while Black was nowhere to be seen.

-A vignette aired with Darby talking about how when Nick Wayne came to AEW, Wayne would always ask why fans hated him so much. Darby said fans online said he wasn’t ready for AEW and was too young. Darby said their words won’t matter when he’s dead, but rather what he accomplished will matter. They showed footage of Wayne’s chipped tooth and bloodied mouth from last week. Darby said he’ll be at Dynamite this Wednesday when Tony Khan gives Sting a gift, “and if it is what I think it is, it’ll be special.” He invited Wayne to come find him on Wednesday.

(2) SKYE BLUE vs. HOLLYWOOD HALEY

Blue made her ring entrance. Schiavone said she has a surly attitude. Haley was already in the ring. The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. Schiavone said the gift TK is giving Sting is going to be phenomenal and historic. Schiavone talked about Blue’s attitude lately and said her only friend appears to be Willow Nightingale. Haley swept Blue’s legs, but Blue ducked her charge in the corner and landed a running powerbomb. She followed with a side-approach sunset flip for the win.

WINNER: Blue in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not much to this at all, but it kept the focus on Blue’s personality change. Schiavone is doing most of the heavy-lifting on announcing now including the majority of the play-by-play now.) [c]

(3) AUSTIN & COLTEN GUNN (w/Jay White) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS

The Outrunners were already in the ring. It was billed as their Collision debut.