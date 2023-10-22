10/21 AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS (10/21): Acclaimed & Gunn vs. Menard & Parker & Garcia, Statlander vs. Nightingale, Cassidy vs. Silver, Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS 8 REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2023

EDEX FORUM IN MEMPHIS

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JOHN SILVER (w/Alex Reynolds) – AEW International Championship Match

Before the match, Orange and Jon Moxley got into a shoving match as Orange entered the ring. The bell rang, and Reynolds took the sunglasses of Orange and put his hands into the Orange’s pockets. Orange dove outside of the ring onto Reynolds to get his sunglasses back. Silver used his power advantage to throw Orange around the ring. Silver got Orange to the top rope and held Orange upside for a suplex. Silver covered Orange for a near-fall pin attempt. Silver threw Orange to the ground with one arm. Silver continued to throw Orange around on the outside of the ring as the show went to its first commercial break. During the break, Orange sold his back, and Silver landed kicks on the chest of Orange.

After the break, Silver was still kicking Orange in the chest. Orange fired up, and put his hands into his pockets. Orange landed a Mikoto Driver for a near-fall. Orange landed kicks to the chest of Silver and followed up with the Beach Break for a near fall. Alex Reynolds grabbed the title belt to nail Orange when the official was distracted, only to get a near fall. Orange would overcome the numbers advantage and hit the Orange Punch to secure the pinfall victory and retain the title.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy at 9:30 to retain the AEW International Championship.

(Brian’s Analysis: Good fire from Orange before and during the match. I would imagine at Full Gear, we get the rematch between Jon Moxley and Orange.)

-After the match, Lexy Nair was backstage with Andrade.

Lexy asked Andrade how he was feeling after his match with Bryan Danielson. C.J. Perry then interrupted and said He could be the biggest wrestling star in the world with a little guidance.

(2) SAMOA JOE vs. TONY NESE (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) – ROH World Television Championship Match

Before the match started, Sterling said Tony Nese was going to be the future ROH Television Champion. Nese called the fans fat and wanted to do group training, but then Joe’s music hit, and the fans popped for Joe.

The bell rang, and Joe pummeled Nese into the corner. Nese recovered and went for a moonsault, but Joe blocked him. Joe killed Nese with a clothesline and followed up with a Muscle Buster to secure the pinfall victory and retain the ROH TV title.

WINNER: Samoa Joe at 1:20 to retain the ROH World Television Championship Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: The best squash match Saturday night on AEW television. Joe played the hits and got out there very quickly.)

-After the match Joe got on the mic. Joe called out MJF. Joe said, “he was giving the gift or foresight to MJF and is coming for the AEW World title.”

Joe said he was going to be the next world champion.

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – TBS Title Match

The commentary team brought up how Willow and Skye Blue have changed since getting misted by Julia Hart. Both women displayed their power throughout the match. Statlander hit a springboard elbow and a moonsault off the apron. Nightingale recovered and followed up with a cannonball onto the steel stairs right onto Statlander. Nightingale rolled Statlander back into the ring and started hitting headbutts onto Statlander as the show went to a commercial break.

After the break, Nightingale hit Statlander with a splash and forearms. Statlander recovered and hit a blue thunder bomb for a near-fall pin attempt. Nightingale followed up by hitting the pounce onto Statlander. Nightingale went for the doctor bomb, but Statlander reversed the move to a DDT. Both women began to fight near the top tope, which led to Nightingale getting the advantage and hitting Statlander with an avalanche DVD for a near-fall pin attempt. The fans were very into Nightingale throughout the match. Nightingale went back to the top rope for a Vader bomb, but Statlander power bombed Statlander to regain the advantage of the match. Statlander finished the match with 450 splash from the top rope to secure the pinfall and retain the TBS Title.

WINNER: Kris Statlander at 10:25 to retain the TBS Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: This was the best match on the entire card, and I’m puzzled about why this match wasn’t the main event. Both women were great and would have loved to see what they could have done with five more minutes added to this match.)

-Post-match Skye Blue came down and discouraged Nightingale from shaking Statlander’s hand over the match.

-Lexy Nair spoke with Orange Cassidy. Orange said, ” Moxley, your friends got in my face. If Danielson and Claudio want to get in my face, how about you fight me and Okada in Philadelphia this Wednesday.”

(4) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & BILLY GUNN vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER & DANIEL GARCIA – AEW Trios Championship Match

Before the match started, Caster did a rap. The Acclaimed scissored the Memphis Grizzlies mascot—good synergy between AEW and the NBA.

The crowd wanted Garcia to dance. Anna Jay entered the ring to ensure Garcia didn’t dance but was ejected from the match by the official.

Quick tags were made from Acclaimed, and they worked over Menard. Garcia eventually was tagged in, and he started working over Caster as the show went to a commercial break.

After the break, Menard and Garcia were working over Bowens. Daddy Ass was reaching for a tag. Bowens finally rolled to his team’s corner and got the hot tag. Daddy Ass ran wild, and the Acclaimed hit the shiver. me timbers. Garcia went to his dance but was rolled up by Caster. Garcia finally did his dance, and the fans popped for it. Garcia was isolated, and the Acclaimed ran wild and hit the mic drop to secure the pinfall victory and retain the AEW Trio’s titles.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed at 10:40 retian the AEW World Trios Titles

(Brian’s Analysis: The match was fine. The fans were into the Acclaimed and Daniel Garcia, but other than this match, it just existed.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show’s most notable story and headline was a graphic promoting a Dynamite match this coming Wednesday. I don’t know if this was the worst Battle of the Belts, but it’s undoubtedly near the bottom. Officially, we have had eight Battle of the Belt specials, and there has been one title change. There shouldn’t be a title change for every show, but it would be nice if AEW created some time of consistency and parity when they book these TV specials.

