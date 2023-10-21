FREE PODCAST 10/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom discuss World Champion back-up players on the cusp of greatness or slipping just short + Bound for Glory 2013 post-show (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring a discussion of World Championship backup players, including players on the cusp of greatness and talent that has just slipped from the top of the mountain.

Then we jump back ten years (10-17-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers the just-completed TNA Bound for Glory PPV including the odd Hall of Fame deal with Kurt Angle that dominated live phone calls. The PPV included A.J. Styles vs. Bully Ray and Sting vs. Magnus (Nick Aldis).

