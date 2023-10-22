FREE PODCAST 10/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Radican: A mess of a show illustrates AEW’s weaknesses, House of Black return, Jarrett pins Kingston, live callers, emails (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Sean Radican to discuss AEW Collision with live callers and emailers. This episode, the hosts argued, illustrated a lot of the weaknesses of the AEW product at this time with poor hype and build for key matches and a clown show tenor to several segments and matches. They discussed the mess that is the Miro-C.J. Parker-Action Andretti saga, Eddie Kingston losing to Jeff Jarrett in 2023, House of Black running in on three matches, the derailing of Max Caster’s character, and more. Oh, as usual, there was some good wrestling, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the other shortcomings.

