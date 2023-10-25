VIP AUDIO 10/25 – The Fix Flashback (10-12-2016): Piper’s book review, Omega-HBK talk, WWE Network tiered pricing, Survivor Raw vs. SD format, Edwards wins TNA Title, Rousey, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Oct. 12, 2016 episode covering these topics:

A review top stories coming out of Raw and Smackdown including the Goldberg-Lesnar set-up with a look ahead at what could be next for both headed into 2017. Also, A.J. Styles vs. James Ellsworth with Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, the Women’s Title match going into the Hell in a Cell and the concept of more than one HIAC matches, plus more.

A discussion on the pros and cons of the tiered WWE Network subscription model WWE floated last week.

A reaction to Eddie Edwards capturing the TNA World Hvt. Title.

A review of Roddy Piper’s new book.

A review of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s King of Pro Wrestling event.

Some Kenny Omega-Shawn Michaels talk.

The pros and cons of Survivor Series Raw vs. Smackdown tag matches

Mailbag topics on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, reaction to Ronda Rousey signed for UFC 207, and UFC 204 talk.

