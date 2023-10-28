News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/28): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 28, 2023

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Where: Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,822 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,997

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship
  • Hikaru Shida vs. TBD (Winner of 4-way match on Rampage – Skye Blue or Willow Nightingale or Anna Jay or Abadon) – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • Jay White vs. A.R. Fox
  • Dax vs. Ricky Starks
  • Injury update on Bryan Danielson
  • House of Black appear

