AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/28): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Where: Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,822 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,997

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship

Hikaru Shida vs. TBD (Winner of 4-way match on Rampage – Skye Blue or Willow Nightingale or Anna Jay or Abadon) – AEW Women’s World Championship

Jay White vs. A.R. Fox

Dax vs. Ricky Starks

Injury update on Bryan Danielson

House of Black appear

