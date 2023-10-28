AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/28): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023
Where: Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,822 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,997
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship
- Hikaru Shida vs. TBD (Winner of 4-way match on Rampage – Skye Blue or Willow Nightingale or Anna Jay or Abadon) – AEW Women’s World Championship
- Jay White vs. A.R. Fox
- Dax vs. Ricky Starks
- Injury update on Bryan Danielson
- House of Black appear
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/21): Keller’s report on Kingston vs. Jarrett, Miro vs. Andretti, Statlander vs. Willow, Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Garcia & Parker & Menard
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CJ Perry (f/k/a Lana) on her AEW debut and why it took her so long to join Miro in the company, working with The Rock, whether she wants to wrestle again
Leave a Reply