VIP AUDIO 10/29 – The Fix Flashback (10-19-2016): Goldberg’s return, Bayley loses to Brooke, Styles-Ellsworth, Sami vs. Braun, TNA ownership, Pillman’s legacy, Nakamura ideas, turning heels into babyfaces (144 min.)

The top stories coming out of Raw and Smackdown including Goldberg’s triumphant return and thoughts on the Brock Lesnar match-up and potential finishes, a big rant about Bayley losing to Dana Brooke, concern about Sami Zayn being next for Braun Strowman, reaction to James Ellsworth vs. A.J. Styles, the latest on Cruiserweights, Dolph Ziggler, and more.

The state of TNA’s financial situation and ownership squabbles and where things seem to be headed.

The Fix Mailbag includes some ideas for Shinsuke Nakamura between now and WrestleMania, why doesn’t Brian Pillman get mentioned as often as others as inspirations for current day wrestlers, and can heels who are cheered simply get recast as successful babyfaces.

MMA talk including the impact of the UFC sale on Bellator, a preview of Belator on Friday, where Bobby Lashley stands in the overall heavyweight landscape, the breaking news of Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz in January, and finally some GSP-UFC discussion.

