VIP AUDIO 10/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (10-28-2005): McMahon spoofs Ross surgery, Steph says without McMahons there’d be no wrestling biz (78 min.)

October 28, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

Insight into the Jerry Jarrett meeting with WWE today, analysis of TNA ratings so far, predictions on the TNA special and what various ratings would mean.

Analysis of the Raw ratings so far on USA Network, reaction to the Vince McMahon spoof on Jim Ross’s surgery on Raw this week.

Thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s comment about how if not for the McMahons there’d be no wrestling business.

An in-depth preview of Taboo Tuesday.

