WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,722 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,671.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh

Natalya vs. Chelsea Green – Trick or Street Fight

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet

Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae

