Tony Khan says he has “an important announcement” for fans on Dynamite tomorrow night

Tony Khan posted on Twitter/X that he has “an important announcement” on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

“Tomorrow… I Have An Important Announcement,” he wrote. “For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

He didn’t provide any other hints or context. It could be related to a big match announcement, a new PPV schedule, a new distribution method for PPVs, something personnel-related, a roster-split for Dynamite and Collision, a new touranment, a new championship (!), or many other possible topics. Khan teasing an announcement is a hook that has typically done well ratings-wise for AEW.

Tomorrow, November 1@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

I Have An Important Announcement For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite pic.twitter.com/iYmH5ZT8To — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2023

