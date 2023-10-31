News Ticker

Tony Khan says he has “an important announcement” for fans on Dynamite tomorrow night

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

October 31, 2023

Tony Khan comments on G1 style tournament in AEW
Tony Khan (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Tony Khan posted on Twitter/X that he has “an important announcement” on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

“Tomorrow… I Have An Important Announcement,” he wrote. “For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

He didn’t provide any other hints or context. It could be related to a big match announcement, a new PPV schedule, a new distribution method for PPVs, something personnel-related, a roster-split for Dynamite and Collision, a new touranment, a new championship (!), or many other possible topics. Khan teasing an announcement is a hook that has typically done well ratings-wise for AEW.

