FREE PODCAST 11/1 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann preview Crown Jewel and evaluate the hype, react to MJF’s win over Kenny Omega, what TK’s announcement should’ve been (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

A detailed preview of WWE Crown Jewel and analysis of the hype and predictions on key matches.

A look at what Tony Khan’s announcement on Dynamite should have been.

Does becoming viral really help pro wrestling careers?

Thoughts on MJF vs. Kenny Omega

Could C.M. Punk answer Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge

