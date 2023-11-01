FREE PODCAST 11/1 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann preview Crown Jewel and evaluate the hype, react to MJF’s win over Kenny Omega, what TK’s announcement should’ve been (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- A detailed preview of WWE Crown Jewel and analysis of the hype and predictions on key matches.
- A look at what Tony Khan’s announcement on Dynamite should have been.
- Does becoming viral really help pro wrestling careers?
- Thoughts on MJF vs. Kenny Omega
- Could C.M. Punk answer Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge
